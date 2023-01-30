Royals Rumblings - News for January 30, 2023

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter writes that Royals may have a logjam at shortstop.

Most defensive metrics painted Witt’s rookie season as poor, especially in comparison to his fellow Royals infielders. Witt and MJ Melendez both posted -18 DRS marks at SS and C, respectively, which were the worst marks in that category for all Royals players, according to Fangraphs. His -11 OAA ranked last of all Royals fielders with at least 10 fielding attempts in 2022, according to Baseball Savant. Thus, one has to wonder how long Picollo and new manager Matt Quatraro will keep Witt at shortstop… Especially with Maikel Garcia gaining more and more attention after a solid 2022 and impressive Winter League campaign in Venezuela.

Scott Thorman talks about his new role in the Royals front office.

The new gig will see the 41-year-old as a roving coach who will help organize spring training, main camps, fall instructional leagues and travel to all the team’s minor league affiliates during the summer to offer guidance and support to the players and staff. “I think it’s going to be an adjustment, but at the same time I’m looking forward to the challenge,” he said. “It’s a little less dugout time. I think I’m going to miss that. But it’s an opportunity to see more of the organization and be another hand to help out.”

Adam Halpin at Prospects 1500 has his top 50 Royals prospects list out.

3. Maikel Garcia, SS, 22, MLBAfter signing with the Royals as an International Free Agent WAY back in 2016 as a 16-year-old, Garcia has progressed rather smoothly through the minors, ultimately earning a last summer call-up in 2022, where he appeared in 9 games.Garcia is wiry (but not small) and will likely never hit for much power, but a plus runner and glove at the six, gives him a solid floor as a utility player. However, I think there’s more here. Defensively, he’s quick, fluid and has ample arm strength for the left side. Garcia has also shown an above average hit tool, excellent plate discipline and decent efficacy for stealing bases. Particularly from a fantasy standpoint, this package is more exciting than at first blush. A player that can hit, run and defend will get many chances to succeed. Throw in a bunch of doubles and a few home runs annually (8-10 at peak), and there’s your regular.

