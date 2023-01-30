Royals to re-sign Zack Greinke, according to a report

The Royals have re-signed Zack Greinke, according to Bob Fescoe of 610 Sports.

Royals have reached a deal to bring Zack Greinke back for one more year, per source. Deal will be officially announced tomorrow afternoon. #royals — Bob Fescoe (@bobfescoe) January 30, 2023

Last year, Greinke returned to the Royals on a one-year deal and continued to pitch well with a 3.68 ERA in 26 starts with one of the lowest walk rates in baseball over 137 innings. The Royals were reported to have been open to bringing him back all off-season, but an escalating free agent market in December stalled negotiations. At issue was how much money the Royals were willing to guarantee Greinke at his age.

The 39-year-old right-hander joins a rotation that is likely to include Jordan Lyles and Brady Singer. The last two rotation spots will likely be up for grabs between Ryan Yarbrough, Daniel Lynch, Kris Bubic, Brad Keller, Jonathan Heasley, and Max Castillo.

Greinke has 223 MLB wins in his 19-year career, and he is 118 strikeouts away from 3,000. He spent the first seven years of his career in Kansas City from 2004 to 2010, winning the 2009 Cy Young Award.

Update: The deal will be between $8-10 million.