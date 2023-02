Jacob Milham catches you up on all things Kansas City Royals! Another big news Monday, with sources reporting the return of Zack Greinke! What can fans expect from him in 2023, plus what career milestone will he not reach? Also, hear Jacob’s unfiltered thoughts about Bobby Witt Jr. All that and more on today’s podcast!

