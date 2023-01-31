Royals sign infielder Ryan Goins to a minor league deal

The Royals have signed veteran infielder Ryan Goins to a minor league deal according to the transaction log at MLB.com. Goins played for the Royals in 2018, hitting .226/.252/.313 in 41 games.

Goins is an eight-year MLB veteran, playing for the Blue Jays and White Sox in addition to the Royals, hitting .228/.278/.333 in his career. He last played in the big leagues in 2020, spending all of last season in AAA with the Braves. Bringing back a player at this point in his career is typically a precursor to coaching, so it is possible the Royals will have Goins play a player/coach role for Omaha with the expectation he transitions into a coaching role in the future. However, he could be another veteran infielder to stash away in the minors as depth after trading Adalberto Mondesi last week. The Royals also added veteran infielders Johan Camargo and Matt Duffy on minor league deals this month.