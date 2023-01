Dan Szymborski continues his ZiPS projections with the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers.

This week’s rental opportunity features a kitchen that’s nearly impossible to use due to the presence of a bed.

There will be a total solar eclipse in April 2024, after which there will not be another one visible in the US for 20 years.

Beavers are transforming the landscape of the Alaskan tundra.