Weekend Rumblings - News for January 7, 2023

MLB Pipeline lists one potential breakout prospect for each team.

Royals: Carter Jensen, C (No. 13) Pitchers Frank Mozzicato and Ben Kudrna were bigger names as Royals prep picks in the 2021 Draft, but don’t sleep on third-rounder Jensen heading into his second full season. Kansas City officials rave about the 19-year-old’s chances of becoming a well-rounded backstop, especially when it comes to his power and arm tools. Jensen hit 11 homers at Single-A Columbia in 2022, but if he could tap more into his pop and double that in year two while continuing to develop defensively, his path to being a Royals catcher of the future becomes all the clearer.

David Lesky at Inside the Crown looks forward to Royals prospects that could make their debut this year.

Tyler Gentry - He’s one of my favorite bats in the system and he hit .326/.422/.542 between High-A and AA. I’d guess he starts the year back at AA, though maybe he gets the AAA assignment. I think he’ll hit and he can play a solid right field, but I wonder if there’ll be enough power there. I say that, but even if he’s Mark Canha, that plays well enough to be a contributor. The question is if he can hit second or third or if he’ll need to hit in the sixth or seventh spot to provide value. Either way, I think he’s a big leaguer and probably by mid-season.

Bradford Doolittle at ESPN Insider writes about the one position that haunts each team.

2. Kansas City Royals Position: RF (hole score: 48, added two in 2022) Last green: Jermaine Dye era in 2000 (2% overall) 2022 review: The beat goes on. The only two green seasons the Royals have ever had in right field were when Dye was mashing for them in 1999 and 2000. That’s it — 54 seasons, comprising just two greens and 52 reds. The Royals got just 0.4 bWAR from right fielders in 2022. It was a hodge-podge of performers behind that number, with the since-traded Whit Merrifield garnering the most plate appearances at the spot.

The Beyond Baseball podcast talks to Vinnie Pasquantino.

