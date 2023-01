Jacob Milham and Max Rieper catch you up on all things Royals in today’s episode! MLB writers think the Royals should extend one young cornerstone, but is that realistic or practical for Kansas City? Plus, which veteran could be traded this offseason to some National League powerhouses? Listen in for that and much more on this episode!

