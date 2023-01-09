Royals announce 2023 home game times, with 6:40 starts on weekdays during school year

The Royals announced home game times for the 2023 regular season, starting with a 3:10 CT start time on Opening Day on Thursday, March 30 against the Twins at Kauffman Stadium. One notable change is that weekday evening games during the school year will begin at 6:40 CT, rather than 7:10 as in years past. Summer weekday games and Friday games will generally continue to start at 7:10, with Saturday games starting at 6:10 and Sunday afternoon games at 1:10.

First pitch times for our 2023 home schedule are here! pic.twitter.com/kfV8oD8bXT — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) January 9, 2023

Many of their weekday home series will end with a weekday afternoon game, including:

Thursday, April 6 against the Blue Jays

Wednesday, April 19 against the Rangers

Thursday, May 4 against the Orioles

Thursday, May 11 against the White Sox

Thursday, June 29 against the Guardians

Thursday, July 20 against the Tigers

Thursday, August 3 against the Mets

Thursday, August 17 against the Mariners

Thursday, September 7 against the White Sox

Monday, September 18 and Wednesday, September 20 against the Guardians

The season concludes on Sunday, October 2 at home against the Yankees at 2:10 CT, when all teams will begin play at that time.

Not all road game times have been announced yet. Game times are subject to change. A promotional schedule will be announced later.

This year, each team will play every other team in baseball at least once, bringing several more National League teams to Kauffman Stadium than in years past.