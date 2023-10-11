Division Series Wednesday open thread

With the Texas Rangers eliminating the Baltimore Orioles last night, there are three Division Series games scheduled for today.

First up, at 4:07 pm CDT, the Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia was very close to taking control of the series with a commanding 2-0 lead, but saw a late lead in Game 2 slip away. Nonetheless, Philadelphia has secured home field advantage thanks to their Game 1 victory. Aaron Nola will start for the home side, while Atlanta will send out rookie Bryce Elder. This game will air on TBS.

Next, at 6:07 pm CDT, the Houston Astros will look to close out their series at Target Field against the Minnesota Twins. After splitting the first two in Houston, the Astros won Game 3 last night in commanding fashion to take control of the series. They have two chances to advance to ALCS for the seventh consecutive year. Joe Ryan will start for Minnesota with the season on the line, while Jose Urquidy takes the mound for Houston. This game will air on Fox Sports 1.

Finally, at 8:07 pm CDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks will look to complete the sweep over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Arizona has been the thoroughly superior team in this series so far, obliterating a thin Dodgers pitching staff while keeping their powerful lineup at bay. With the series shifting to Chase Field, Arizona will have two chances to win the series in front of their home crowd. Brandon Pfaadt will start for the Snakes, while Lance Lynn will look to keep LA’s season alive.