Royals Rundown: Chaos ensues in dominant playoffs & doubting Salvy rumors

Jacob Milham, Jeremy Greco, and Greg Walker get you up to speed on the MLB playoffs action, sans the Kansas City Royals. We discuss whether Ryan O’Hearn could come back to town, whether Salvador Perez will go to Chicago, and how bad was the 2023 bullpen.

Thank you to our newest partner, Batchelder Family Farms. Use our exclusive promo code ROYAL in their online store or in person for 15% off your purchase. Find out more information at www.batchelderfamilyfarms.comwww.batchelderfamilyfarms.com.

You can follow the team on Twitter with Jeremy Greco at ⁠⁠⁠@hokius⁠⁠⁠, Jacob Milham at ⁠⁠⁠@JacobMilhamKC⁠⁠⁠, and Greg Walker at ⁠⁠⁠@Gregnotcreg⁠⁠⁠. Follow the podcast itself on Twitter at ⁠⁠@RoyalRundownPod⁠⁠.

The podcast is now on TikTok! Find breaking news and highlights there at @RoyalRundownPod.

Want more on the Royals farm system? Check out @royalsminors or Preston’s Patreon at https://patreon.com/RoyalsMinorLeagues.