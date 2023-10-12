NLDS/Chiefs Thursday night game thread

The Braves and Phillies play Game 4 of the NLDS tonight and the two teams are BEEFing. The Phillies have a 2-1 series lead thanks to a big night by Bryce Harper, who was fired up over comments in the clubhouse by Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia that has raised questions about what reporters should and should not cover. Braves right-hander Spencer Strider (20-5, 3.86) takes on Phillies left-hander Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18). Former Royals and Phillies pitcher Joe Blanton will throw out the ceremonial first pitch! Game time is 7:07 CT on TBS.

Of course the Chiefs also play tonight, hosting the Broncos for Thursday Night Football. The last time the Broncos beat the Chiefs, the Royals had yet to win their second championship!