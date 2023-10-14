Weekend Rumblings - News for October 14, 2023

David Lesky at Inside the Crown writes about pitching prospects, namely Mason Barnett.

He only threw eight innings in the minors last year and they were great innings, but who cares? Then this year, he started in Quad Cities, posted a 3.18 ERA with 59 hits allowed in 82 innings. The walks were a bit high, but he struck out 94 batters. He was promoted to AA toward the end of the year and made seven starts spanning 32.2 innings with 27 hits allowed and struck out 43 while walking 12. He has four pitches and they’re all average or better. The fastball sits mid-90s, but the scout I talked to saw a few 98s and a couple 99s over two starts he saw him. It needs a little bit of a wrinkle, but it’s not Jackson Kowar straight. He also has a good slider, an average curve and a changeup that the scout told me was a lot better than what he’d expected to see. He might start 2024 in AA, but I’d expect him to be knocking on the big league door by June.

Jaylon Thompson provides an off-season primer for the Royals.

Royals general manager J.J. Picollo recently outlined three broad areas — starting pitching, relief pitching and hitting — in which the club will seek to make additions to its current roster. It’s an ambitious plan: The hope is to add two starting pitchers, multiple experienced relievers and possibly an impact bat in the outfield. Becoming more competitive ahead of the 2024 season is the name of the game. “Just talking to players at the end of the year, I think they are in agreement with us that the performance needs to be better,” Picollo told The Star earlier this month.

Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer hopes to return for the ALCS.

Some players have argued Orlando Arcia’s comments about Bryce Harper should not have been reported because the clubhouse is a sacred space.

The Red Sox are considering former Marlins GM Michael Hill to run their team but former Rangers GM Jon Daniels declines an interview.

This year’s ALCS will feature two managers with a wealth of experience.

Now that their season is done, how will the Braves address the off-season?

Last year the A’s discussed sending Sean Murphy across the Bay to the Giants.

Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff has surgery and will likely miss the 2024 season.

Braves pitcher Kyle Wright will also miss most of next year after surgery.

What the data says about potential breakout prospects in the complex leagues.

GQ interviews former Royals outfielder Brent Rooker to talk about breakfast.

How great of a football prospect is Caleb Williams?

Kansas basketball is put on probation but avoids major penalties.

The best schools in the country may be run by the Pentagon.

Mario has a new voice actor.

Where you can watch today’s solar eclipse.

Your song of the day is The Samples with When It’s Raining.