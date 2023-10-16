Royals Rumblings - News for October 16, 2023

The Royals have pulled Nick Loftin from the Arizona Fall League.

The Kansas City Royals pulled infielder Nick Loftin from the Arizona Fall League, a league spokesperson told Bally Sports Kansas City on Saturday. The Royals sent Loftin home for the best interest of the infielder to transition into his offseason and preparation for the 2024 season. Loftin, one of eight players sent to Arizona this month by the Royals, played in two games for the Surprise Saguaros, making his debut last week. He played first and second base and went 3 for 11 with a pair of doubles and a strikeout.

Jacob Milham at Kings of Kauffman writes about the top catching prospects in the system.

Blake Mitchell ended the 2023 season as Kansas City’s top prospect, according to MLB evaluators. Plenty of Royals fans were not happy the team drafted a high school catcher eighth overall in the 2023 MLB Draft. The lefty has a patient approach at the plate, evident by his 32.7% walk rate in 13 Arizona Complex League games. But he struggled to turn hard contact into hits. He will enter the 2023 season with something to prove with plenty of detractors already.

The Kessler building near the East Village ballpark site, goes for sale.

Jordan Montgomery blanks the Astros for a Game 1 ALCS Rangers win.

The Rangers add Max Scherzer and Jon Gray to the ALCS roster.

Current Astros GM Dana Brown once signed Rangers GM Chris Young out of college.

The history of the Texas baseball rivalry,

Rhys Hoskins, who has been out the entire season, may return for the NLCS.

All four playoff teams remaining won 90 or fewer games - what does that mean?

The Giants interview Alyssa Nakken for their managerial opening and will interview Mariners coach Stephen Vogt.

Former Rangers GM Jon Daniels declines an interview for the Red Sox GM opening.

Buck Showalter wants to manage the Angels.

Former Guardians pitcher Zach Plesac becomes a free agent.

Has Clayton Kershaw thrown his last pitch for the Dodgers?

An exhibition game for the Iowa women’s basketball team draws over 55,000 fans.

The NBA claims load management is no longer supported by science.

Taylor Swift: Eras Tour is the highest-grossing domestic concert film ever.

Netflix plans to open brick and mortar locations.

What the Microsoft/Activision deal means for gaming.

Your song of the day is Lenny Kravitz with Are You Gonna Go My Way.