The All-Texas ALCS continues this afternoon with Houston hosting Texas after the Rangers took Game 1 by a score of 2-0. Lefty Framber Valdez goes for the Astros against right-hander Nate Eovaldi on FOX.

At 7:07 CT, it’s the Phillies hosting the Diamondbacks for Game 1 of the NLCS. It’s a Zac(h) Attack as Gallen goes for Arizona with Wheeler going for Philly, with the game airing on TBS.