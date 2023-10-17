Royals Rundown: Jackson County’s counter & Max Rieper joins the show

Royals Review editor Max Rieper joins Jeremy Greco and Jacob Milham on today’s episode. We break down the numbers behind Jackson County’s funding counteroffer to the Kansas City Royals. Plus, Dylan Coleman’s workouts with Tread Athletics could see a new pitcher in 2024.

