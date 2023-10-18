No Royals selected as Gold Glove finalists

Finalists for the 2023 Rawling Gold Glove Award were announced today, but the Royals were completely shut out.

Bobby Witt Jr. was not named a finalist despite leading all American League shortstops in Outs Above Average and Defensive Runs Above Average. Carlos Correa of the Astros, Corey Seager of the Rangers, and Anthony Volpe of the Yankees were named finalists at shortstop.

Maikel Garcia was also overlooked at third, in favor of Alex Bregman of the Astros, José Ramírez of the Guardians, and Matt Chapman of the Blue Jays. Garcia led all American League third basemen in Outs Above Average and Defensive Runs Above Average.

Six-time Gold Glove winner Zack Greinke was not a finalist despite finishing second in Defensive Runs Saved, according to SIS Baseball. Greinke did not pitch the required 138 innings by the team’s 138th game, and was not eligible. José Berríos of the Blue Jays, and Sonny Gray and Pablo López of the Twins are the American League finalists at pitcher.

Salvador Perez will not get a chance to earn his sixth Gold Glove, as he was bypassed in favor of finalists Jonah Heim of the Rangers, Adley Rutschman of the Orioles, and Alejandro Kirk of the Blue Jays. Perez has not won a Gold Glove since 2018, and his caught stealing rate plummeted to 14 percent, well below the league average of 20 percent, while his framing still remains near the bottom of the league.

The award is determined by a combination of a vote and the use of a metric called SABR Defensive Index, which measures the number of runs saved by a player’s defensive performance over the course of a season, compared to the average defensive player at that position. For the vote, each team gets seven votes, determined by the manager and six coaches, who cannot vote for their own players.

No Royals won the award last year, although Andrew Benintendi and Michael A. Taylor were finalists. You can see a complete list of finalists for the Gold Glove here.