Bobby Baseball Bangs Bomb, Oli’s Outlook, Plus Traylor Swelce

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco are joined by Honey once again for today’s episode! The three talk about Bobby Witt Jr. making Kansas City Royals history and why fans should not discount his slow September. Plus, Edward Olivares has turned things around at the plate. Does this change his 2024 roster chances?

Michale Massey’s award, Dylan Coleman breaking a record, and more on today’s episode!

