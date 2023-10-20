Royals Rundown: Gold Glove snubs & Olympics fall flat

Jacob Milham, Jeremy Greco, and Greg Walker react to the Kansas City Royals having no Gold Glove finalists for the first time in more than a decade. Why the Olympics bringing back baseball in 2028 is not very exciting. Plus, is the postseason format hurting October baseball? They all weigh in.

