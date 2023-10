The series reverts back to Houston. When last they were here, the Rangers had compiled a two-game series lead that felt nigh-insurmountable. Now they return and the Astros are on the verge of yet another World Series appearance, needing only one more win.

Nathan Eovaldi takes the mound for Texas, Framber Valdez will pitch for Houston. The game starts at 7:03 CDT and can be viewed on FS1.