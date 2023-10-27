World Series Game 1 open thread

We will have a new champion in baseball this fall, as the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) take on the Texas Rangers (90-72) beginning tonight. The Diamondbacks haven’t won a pennant since they wont it all in 2001, while the Rangers still haven’t won a title, having last played in the Fall Classic in 2011.

There are some former Royals involved in the series - Arizona has third baseman Emmanuel Rivera, while Texas has former Royals pitchers Aroldis Chapman and Will Smith. Arizona also employs former Royals GM Allard Baird while the Rangers have former Royals GM Dayton Moore. And Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be at the game tonight!

Right-hander Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) goes on the hill against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA).

The Game 1 lineups are set pic.twitter.com/YhMrOXj3Eb — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 27, 2023

Game time is 7:05 CT on FOX. Who ya got?