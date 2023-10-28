Weekend Rumblings - News for October 28, 2023

Jonathan Mayo writes about Daniel Lynch IV making a start in the Arizona Fall League.

“I’m going to go and try to get some innings in the Dominican Winter League, so I just stopped by here to get a game in,” said Lynch, who allowed a run on four hits and one walk while striking out five over three innings. “I’ve been throwing live at home, just to get a game so I’m not going straight into there without throwing at all. Just a little tuneup. I figured this was an easy, controlled environment with good competition to get ready for it.”

David Lesky at Inside the Crown thinks the Royals will be aggressive early this off-season.

This may or may not come to fruition, but I’ve talked to two separate scouts who have heard the Royals are willing to jump the market this winter. I love that. And it’s sort of funny that I love it because I remember being so upset at the number of times they were quick out of the gates to make moves in previous seasons because they needed to let the market set. But I think that’s a mistake to wait on the market to develop because the Royals aren’t a destination for players. Getting out early doesn’t allow a player to tell the Royals they’re interested but are holding out for this or that. Plus, I feel a lot more confidence in the organization today to move on from a mistake. They were so hesitant on anyone in the past that I didn’t want them to make a potential mistake because they’d be stuck with that player for so long. Obviously they’re not going to demote or DFA a ton of financial mistakes, but I feel a lot more comfortable in believing they won’t stick with an underperforming veteran forever that I find myself okay with them getting out ahead of the market.

Preston Farr at Farm to Fountains writes about the latest twists and turns in stadium negotiations.

The latest from the Jackson County Executive looks like bad-faith negotiating aimed at strong-arming the Royals into ponying up additional funding — or finding more from other sources. Will it work? If the ball doesn’t get rolling soon, the team could pursue other options such as the 85-acre site in North Kansas City. I’m firmly against any sort of public funding for new stadiums but change on that front doesn’t seem to be coming anytime soon. Owners hold a lot of leverage, as county legislators are often expected to pony up funds or risk losing their team.

Denny Matthews has ideas on how MLB could format the post-season.

How the World Series teams were built.

Post-season starting pitching ain’t what it used to be.

The third-time-through-the-order penalty may be countered by the reliever familiarity penalty in the playoffs.

Joe Espada and Brad Ausmus are potential candidates for the Astros managerial position.

The Mets would have fired GM Billy Eppler over an MLB probe had he not resigned.

Is Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto worth $200 million?

The Rays seek swift financing approval for their ballpark project.

The NBA is investigating whether James Harden violated the league’s new player participation policy.

The “Florida Man Games” are coming in 2024.

The United Kindgom passes a law to clean up the internet, but it is raising censorship and privacy concerns.

A tech firm that opened a fancy lounge that served champagne for employees, closes it after six months, calling it “an experiment.”

Super Mario Bros. Wonder may be Nintendo’s most elegant online game ever.

Your song of the day is Bob Dylan with Tangled Up in Blue.