 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

World Series Game 2 open thread

Will we see more late inning heroics?

By Max Rieper
/ new
World Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v Texas Rangers - Game One Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

It will be hard to top Game 1 in terms of theatrics, but the Rangers will look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead tonight after a thrilling walk-off home run to win the opener. The Diamondbacks used speed and timely hitting to take a lead against the Rangers in Game 1, but they’ll have to get a better performance from their bullpen.

Right-hander Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) goes for Arizona against lefty Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) who has had a terrific post-season and could be in line for a nice payday this winter when he hits free agency.

Will the Rangers pitch to the red-hot Adolis Garcia? Can the Diamondbacks continue to run at will?

Game time is at 7:03 CT on FOX.

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...