World Series Game 2 open thread

It will be hard to top Game 1 in terms of theatrics, but the Rangers will look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead tonight after a thrilling walk-off home run to win the opener. The Diamondbacks used speed and timely hitting to take a lead against the Rangers in Game 1, but they’ll have to get a better performance from their bullpen.

Right-hander Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) goes for Arizona against lefty Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) who has had a terrific post-season and could be in line for a nice payday this winter when he hits free agency.

Will the Rangers pitch to the red-hot Adolis Garcia? Can the Diamondbacks continue to run at will?

Rangers starting lineup for World Series Game 2, October 28 vs. Arizona pic.twitter.com/8IrJGNBF8d — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) October 28, 2023

Game time is at 7:03 CT on FOX.