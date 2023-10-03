What is your World Series prediction?

The MLB playoffs begin today with the Astros seeking to defend their title. The Marlins are in the playoffs for the first time since winning it all in 2003. The Orioles are in the playoffs for the first time since 2016, after three 100+ loss seasons in the interim. It has been 22 years since the Diamondbacks won it all, 30 years for the Blue Jays, 32 for the Twins, and 40 for the Orioles. The Brewers, Rangers, and Rays are all still seeking their first title.

We asked our writers to give their post-season predictions.

MLB playoff matchups are officially set pic.twitter.com/kst6Yj6l7O — ESPN (@espn) October 1, 2023

Bradford Lee: My pre-season pick was Houston beating the Phillies even though I don’t see Philly getting by either LA or Atlanta.

If I’m allowed a mulligan, I’ll take the Braves over the Astros in six games.

RoyalTreatment: Braves over Blue Jays

I am only picking the Blue Jays because I think this was my prediction in the preseason predictions column. It would be pretty awesome (and meaningless) to have my World Series prediction from March to be perfect. My heart wants Braves over Orioles.

Hokius: Phillies over Orioles in 7.

Look, I just really want this. So I’m willing it into the atmosphere. On top of that, I want Orioles over Twins in the ALCS and Phillies over D-Backs in the NLCS. Give me fun, young teams. That’s all I’m asking for.

Greg Walker: Rays over Dodgers

I’m calling a rematch of the 2020 World Series. Tampa Bay has arguably the best pitching staff in the AL side of the bracket, anchored by Tyler Glasnow, Zach Eflin, and a bullpen that’s found its footing after a rough first half. They pair that with arguably the best offense they’ve had in this competitive window of theirs. Meanwhile, the Dodgers have endured a bevy of pitching injuries and won 100 games anyway. The lineup features immense starpower and enviable depth. This time, Tampa Bay gets it done for their first title in franchise history.

Max Rieper: Braves over Orioles

I think the Braves have to be prohibitive favorites, but their pitching has taken a hit, and you never know in a short series. I didn’t see Philly winning a pennant last year, and maybe they make another run, or the Marlins have a season of destiny. As a fan, I’m pulling for Baltimore to complete their amazing turnaround. I know what it’s like to root for a team that regularly loses 100 games, so it would be great to see those fans rewarded.

Who do you think will win the World Series? Who will you be rooting for?