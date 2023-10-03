Royals Rumblings - News for October 3, 2023

David Lesky at Inside the Crown reflects on Zack Greinke’s last start of the year.

Two things I want to touch on with Greinke. One, I think it was more than reasonable to bring him back this year given the lack of pitching and the way he finished 2022 with a 3.68 ERA. It didn’t work out as well as anyone would have hoped, but it was a reasonable gamble. And two, he’s a Hall of Famer. There’ll be debate over him because nothing stands out as elite. His 225 wins is a bit below the average HOFer and a fair amount below the average HOF starter. But that’s changed and will continue to change in five years when he’s eligible. His ERA was a bit high, but his 121 ERA+ is in line with guys like Mike Mussina (123), Fergie Jenkins (115) and Tom Glavine (118) and better than guys like Jim Kaat and Jack Morris. He fielded his position incredibly well. He was recognized as the best of the best once and was a top-10 Cy Young finisher four other teams with two of those being top-five finishes. He pitched to a 1.80 ERA in three World Series starts. Some will disagree, but he’s a Hall of Famer in my eyes.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter writes that signing Bobby Witt Jr. to a long-term deal should be the top priority.

Witt has not only adjusted to opposing pitchers over the course of the year, but he has actually gotten better with the more pitches he’s seen, based on the rolling chart data. That’s a good sign that Witt is slowly becoming elite with his decision-making at the plate, which pairs well with his natural contact ability, power, and speed. Thus, what we’re seeing from Witt this year is an encouraging sign that his performance at the plate is not a fluke, but is only getting better. His rolling xwOBA over the past two years also seems to confirm that.

Greg Echlin at KCUR talks to fans that will miss Kauffman Stadium if the team moves downtown.

“Being able to hang out with friends in the parking lot beforehand — you and 50,000 of your closest friends,” said tailgater Daniel Ambler, of Louisburg, Kansas, before the Sept. 17 game against the Houston Astros. “I think that’s the thing I’ll miss most.” Make no mistake: Ambler is excited about a new stadium in the Royals’ future, whether it’s in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, or North Kansas City. But he’s worried the so-called Ballpark District that would surround both possible sites could severely curtail his tailgating tradition.

