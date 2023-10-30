Jaylon Thompson makes his picks for team awards, such as pitcher of the year Cole Ragans.

Ragans showed an electric fastball that averaged 96.5 mph this season. He also mixed in four more pitches, including a sharp slider and changeup. Ragans posted a 3.47 ERA in 38 appearances. But his numbers with the Royals were elite in 12 starts. He went 5-2 with a 2.64 ERA and 89 strikeouts following the trade. In August, Ragans was named the American League Pitcher of the Month. He allowed seven earned runs and made four starts with at least nine strikeouts during that span.

Royals: CJ Alexander, 3B (Unranked), Surprise Saguaros Alexander didn’t arrive in the desert until just over a week ago, but what a week it has been. The older brother of D-backs prospect Blaze Alexander, he’s reached base in all seven Fall League games and tallied two or more knocks in three. His most recent of that bunch came on Saturday when he crushed a homer and a double in a 2-for-3 performance. The jack was Alexander’s second of the fall and helped raise his slash line to .292/.387/.750.

However, the team did not address or directly rebut the county’s assertion that the county sales tax that the Royals are requesting to help build a new stadium would cost taxpayers somewhere in that range, if extended 40 years, as the team has suggested in those negotiations. The statement, instead, conflated the $350 million that the team has asked to provide upfront to build the $1 billion ballpark with the amount of money the tax would collect to the benefit of the team over those four decades. Nor did the statement address the county’s claim that the county would be obliged to pay $2.9 billion in property insurance on the new stadium over those four decades.

“We just know what’s going on up here and we’re just being straight up,” Slater said. “You’re not getting bad information out of us because we’ll release it when we’re ready and when it’s good.” Clay County feels they need to be more organized because they view themselves as the underdog. The chance to have Major League Baseball move into their county is something they don’t want to pass up without giving it 100% of their efforts. “People want this. This is an opportunity that will never happen again in our lifetime,” said Slater. “It’s 50-year-old stadium and I’ll be 115 the next time that comes up, so we want to make sure that we get this right.”

