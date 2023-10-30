 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

World Series Game 3 open thread

The series moves to the desert.

By Max Rieper
World Series - Texas Rangers v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Three Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

After splitting the first two games in Texas, the Diamondbacks and Rangers will move the World Series to the desert in Arizona for Game 3. The Diamondbacks have hit .308 and are 5-for-5 in stolen base attempts, while the Rangers have outhomered the Snakes 3-2.

Tonight’s pitching matchups will feature a huge disparity in experience. Texas starts 39-year-old right-hander Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA) while rookie right-hander Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA) goes for the Diamondbacks, with 430 fewer career MLB starts under his belt.

The roof will be open tonight at Chase Field! Game time is at 7:03 CT on FOX.

