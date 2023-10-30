World Series Game 3 open thread

After splitting the first two games in Texas, the Diamondbacks and Rangers will move the World Series to the desert in Arizona for Game 3. The Diamondbacks have hit .308 and are 5-for-5 in stolen base attempts, while the Rangers have outhomered the Snakes 3-2.

Tonight’s pitching matchups will feature a huge disparity in experience. Texas starts 39-year-old right-hander Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA) while rookie right-hander Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA) goes for the Diamondbacks, with 430 fewer career MLB starts under his belt.

Rangers starting lineup for World Series Game 3, October 30 at Arizona pic.twitter.com/DcssRD82L5 — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) October 30, 2023

Brandon Pfaadt and Game 3. Name a more iconic duo, we'll wait. #EmbraceTheChaos pic.twitter.com/d82p8u74RL — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 30, 2023

The roof will be open tonight at Chase Field! Game time is at 7:03 CT on FOX.