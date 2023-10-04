Wednesday Wild Card open thread

The best-of-three Wild Card series continues today, with a full slate of games.
Texas at Tampa Bay (Rangers lead 1-0) - 2:08 CT on ABC
RHP Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63) vs. RHP Zach Eflin (16-8, 3.50)
Toronto at Minnesota (Twins lead 1-0) - 3:3T on ESPN
RHP José Berríos (11-2, 3.65) vs. RHP Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79)
Arizona at Milwaukee (Diamondbacks lead 1-0) - 6:08 CT on ESPN2
RHP Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47) vs. RHP Freddy Peralta (12-10, 3.86)
Miami at Philadelphia (Phillies lead 1-0) - 7:08 CT on ESPN
LHP Braxton Garrett (9-7, 3.66) vs. RHP Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46)
