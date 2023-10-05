New Bobby Witt Jr. 30/40 shirts from BreakingT

Bobby Witt Jr. was a bright spot in an otherwise dismal season for the Royals. The 23-year old shortstop had his breakout season this year, becoming the first player in Royals history to enjoy a 30+ home run/30+ stolen base season. In fact, he became just fourth player in MLB history to enjoy a 30+ home run /40+ stolen base season, joining Bobby Bonds, Barry Bonds, and Alfonso Soriano.

That kind of season will likely earn Witt some MVP votes this fall, and fans will be hoping the club comes to agreement on some sort of long-term deal with the phenom.

