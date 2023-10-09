 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NLDS Monday open thread

The National League gets back to post-season baseball.

By Max Rieper
Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-2 to win Game 1 of a National League Division Series baseball game. Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

The National League will resume the League Divisional Series with Game Two in each series. Both home teams will try to even the series before going on the road.

Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) vs. Atlanta Braves (104-58)

Game 2 (Phillies lead 1-0) at 5:07 CT on TBS

RHP Zach Wheeler (13-6, 3.61) vs. LHP Max Fried (8-1, 2.55)

Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62)

Game 2 (Diamondbacks lead 1-0) at 8:07 CT on TBS

RHP Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47) vs. RHP Bobby Miller (11-4, 3.76)

