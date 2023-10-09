NLDS Monday open thread

The National League will resume the League Divisional Series with Game Two in each series. Both home teams will try to even the series before going on the road.
Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) vs. Atlanta Braves (104-58)
Game 2 (Phillies lead 1-0) at 5:07 CT on TBS
RHP Zach Wheeler (13-6, 3.61) vs. LHP Max Fried (8-1, 2.55)
Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62)
Game 2 (Diamondbacks lead 1-0) at 8:07 CT on TBS
RHP Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47) vs. RHP Bobby Miller (11-4, 3.76)
Loading comments...