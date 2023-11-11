Weekend Rumblings - News for November 11, 2023

Anne Rogers gets word from J.J. Picollo on what he’s looking for this off-season.

The quote: “We’ve got to get depth with our pitching,” Picollo said. “One of our goals is to get starting pitching. And then we’ve got to remake our bullpen. We didn’t throw enough strikes in the bullpen. It’s going to be very difficult for us to acquire a guy that’s an established closer, so we’re probably looking at closer by committee and matchups. Who knows where the market will go, but the priority is going to be on the starting pitching, and then piece the bullpen together. … “I feel like we’re on a good track when we talk to free agents and when we acquire a pitcher, we have some evidence now that we can help them and further their development. I’m excited about that. But it’s going to be competitive. I think opportunity, being able to step into a rotation, helps. Adding guys that have had a certain level of success, who bring a presence to a team and to the clubhouse is important as well.”

Zack Greinke is undecided about playing next year.

Free agent Zack Greinke is still deciding whether or not he will pitch in 2024, Royals GM JJ Picollo said earlier today. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 7, 2023

Jaylon Thompson writes about the possibility of a Bobby Witt Jr. extension.

Witt shed light on some contract discussions with the Royals. He made clear that his goal is to get ready for the 2024 season while remaining in the present moment. “I think there is some talks here and there, so we’re just kind of waiting to see,” Witt said. “I love this organization and love this team. It’s just kind of one of those things. If the time is right, the time’s right.”

David Lesky opines on a long-term deal.

I’ll note before I say what I’m about to say that there is no perfect source, but I have talked to three different people who are at least somewhat in the know on something like this. All three have said they believe a deal gets done between Witt and the Royals. I feel like I’m just repeating myself so much, but without much news, this does constitute as news, so it’s fine. The Royals need Witt to be under a guaranteed contract with the Royals for a long time. They need the support that comes from that. They need the stability that comes from that. They might even need that to pursue free agents this year and in the future. That’s my editorializing here that putting out the hundreds of millions of dollars required to keep a superstar in the fold is a good look to other players who you might want to come play for your franchise.

Mayor Quinton Lucas accuses Jackson County of bad faith negotiations with the Royals.

