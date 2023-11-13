Royals Rumblings - News for November 13, 2023

Royals players won the Arizona Fall League title with Angel Zerpa pitching in the championship game.

Zerpa saved his best Fall League start for last, twirling three scoreless innings of one-hit ball while punching out six Peoria batters and landing 31 of his 45 pitches for strikes. His only blemish was a Nasim Nuñez single in first before he retired the final eight men he faced. He ended his evening by striking out the side in the third. It’s a strong finish to a tough 2023 season for Zerpa, who dealt with a left shoulder injury that kept him out until June before he appeared in 15 games for the Royals between August and September.

The Royals came to terms with Taylor Clarke on a new contract for next year, writes Mark Polishuk of MLB Trade Rumors

The Royals and right-hander Taylor Clarke have agreed to a contract for the 2024 season, the team announced, and thus the two sides will be able to avoid an arbitration hearing. Terms of the deal weren’t revealed, but MLBTR’s Matt Swartz projected Clarke would earn $2.2MM in the second of three trips through the arb process. The Diamondbacks non-tendered Clarke during the 2021-22 offseason, and he caught on with the Royals on a guaranteed deal for the 2022 campaign worth $975K. After delivering a solid 4.04 ERA over 49 relief innings for Kansas City in 2022, Clarke took a step backwards this past season, posting a 5.95 ERA over 59 frames. Clarke saw both his walk and home run rates increase substantially from 2022 to 2023, though his BABIP also shot upwards from .314 in 2022 to .364 last season.

David Laurila at Fangraphs reports some Royals hirings.

The Kansas City Royals have hired Dave Holtzman as their Baseball Information & Communications Strategist. Holtzman has worked in professional baseball, in multiple roles, since 2000. He’s been with Bally Sports KC for the past 10 years. The Kansas City Royals have also hired Christine Harris, this for the position of Director, Research and Development. The University of Virginia (BA) and London School of Economics and Political Science (MS) graduate has been the Assistant Director, Research and Development for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Ken Rosenthal chimes in on a potential Bobby Witt Jr. extension.

"If you trade Bobby Witt when you're trying to get a stadium built...good luck"



Will the @Royals re-sign their star shortstop to sell fans on their new stadium? @Ken_Rosenthal weighs in.



▶️ https://t.co/0EzXJeF8vj pic.twitter.com/AwwZnMvZit — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 10, 2023

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter writes about potential Rule 5 draft picks.

The Astros will reportedly name Joe Espada their new manager.

Get to know Japanese free agent pitcher Shōta Imanaga.

The Cubs are interested in free agent first baseman Rhys Hoskins.

The Angels are interested in free agent shortstop Tim Anderson.

Who could trade for Reds infielder Jonathan India?

Is Guardians first base prospect Kyle Manzardo already ready for the big leagues?

Jose Leclerc goes from growing up in poverty to being a champion with the Rangers.

A new metric at Baseball Savant measures which pitcher is best at suppressing stolen bases.

Michael Baumann at Fangraphs categorizes managers.

