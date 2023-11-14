Royals Rundown: Roster deadlines & Bobby Baseball extension hopes

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco have some serious Kansas City Royals news to talk about! From roster deadlines, Bobby Witt Jr.’s All-MLB appearance, and the Taylor Clarke contract, it all begs the question: will Royals fans be given hope this winter?
Read Jeremy’s article from this weekend here: https://www.royalsreview.com/2023/11/11/23953906/so-your-team-says-they-have-no-money
You can follow the team on Twitter with Jeremy Greco at @hokius, Jacob Milham at @JacobMilhamKC, and Greg Walker at @Gregnotcreg. Follow the podcast itself on Twitter at @RoyalRundownPod.
The podcast is now on TikTok! Find breaking news and highlights there at @RoyalRundownPod.
Loading comments...