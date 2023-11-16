Bobby Witt Jr. finishes seventh in MVP voting

Bobby Witt Jr. had a breakout season in 2023, and he was recognized for his performance by finishing seventh in American League MVP voting in results revealed Thursday evening. Angels pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani unanimously won his second MVP award with Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. unanimously winning in the National League.

Witt became the first player in club history to join the 30/30 club by hitting 30 home runs and stealing 49 bases while hitting .276/.319/4.95 in 158 games. The 23-year-old shortstop finished fifth among American League position players in fWAR with 5.7 and was ninth in the American League in offensive rWAR with 4.9. He led the league with 11 triples and finished this season third in the league in hits (177), seventh in runs scored (97), tenth in RBI (96), second in steals, and eighth in extra base hits (8th)

Witt placed as high as fourth on one ballot, from Vinnie Duber of CHGO. Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star had Witt ninth on his ballot.

George Brett is the only Royals player to ever win an MVP, taking honors in 1980. Here are the other top ten MVP finishes by Royals players:

Fred Patek 6th - 1971

Amos Otis 8th - 1971

Amos Otis 3rd - 1973

John Mayberry 7th - 1973

John Mayberry 2nd - 1975

George Brett 2nd - 1976

Hal McRae 4th - 1976

Amos Otis 7th - 1976

Al Cowens 2nd - 1977

Amos Otis 4th - 1978

Darrell Porter 10th - 1978

George Brett 3rd - 1979

Darrell Porter 9th - 1979

George Brett 1st - 1980

Willie Wilson 4th - 1980

Dan Quisenberry 8th - 1980

Hal McRae 4th - 1983

Dan Quisenberry 9th - 1983

Dan Quisenberry 6th - 1983

Dan Quisenberry 3rd - 1984

Willie Wilson 10th - 1984

George Brett 2nd - 1985

Bret Saberhagen 10th - 1985

Bret Saberhagen 8th - 1989

Bo Jackson 10th - 1989

George Brett 7th - 1990

David Cone 9th - 1994

Gary Gaetti 10th - 1995

Carlos Beltran 9th - 2003

Lorenzo Cain 3rd - 2015

Salvador Perez 7th - 2021

Bobby Witt Jr. 7th - 2023