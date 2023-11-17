Royals sign Josh Taylor to $1.1 million deal

The Royals have signed pitcher Josh Taylor to a $1.1 million deal, avoiding arbitration, according to MLB.com reporter Mark Feinsand. Today is the deadline to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players such as Taylor. He was projected to earn about $1.3 million through arbitration according to MLB Trade Rumors.

The Royals did non-tender Diego Hernandez, Austin Cox, Logan Porter and Josh Staumont. Cox, Porter and Staumont had already been designated for assignment. Diego Hernandez was a surprise addition to the 40-man roster last winter, but hit just .262/.324/.348 in 69 games across High-A and Double-A after returning from a shoulder injury in spring training. Non-tendering the other non-arbitration eligible players helps get them off the 40-man roster without having to clear waivers. The Royals needed two more 40-man roster spots after acquiring pitchers Kyle Wright and Nick Anderson from the Braves.

Taylor was acquired last winter from the Boston Red Sox for shortstop Adalberto Mondesi. The left-hander appeared in just 17 games for the Royals and struck out 26 in 17 2/3 innings, but with an ugly 8.15 ERA. The 30-year old missed much of the season with left shoulder impingement.

The Royals have not announced whether or not they tendered contracts to Kris Bubic, Carlos Hernández, Edward Olivares, and Brady Singer, but it is safe to assume they retained those players.