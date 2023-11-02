Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Perez finalists for Silver Slugger Award

Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez have each been named finalists for the Silver Slugger Award, recognizing the top offensive performance at each position. Winners will be announced on MLB Network on November 9.

Witt hit .276/.319/.495 and was the first player in club history to enjoy a 30/30 season, when he he hit 30 home runs and stole 49 bases. He is a finalist at American League shortstop where he is up against Corey Seager of the Rangers and J.P. Crawford of the Mariners. Seager led all AL shortstops in wRC+ at 169 with a line of .327/.390/.623 and 33 home runs, while Crawford was second in wRC+ at 134 with a line of .266/.380/.438 and 16 home runs.

Perez is a four-time Silver Slugger winner, taking the award home in 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2021. He was tied with Yanier Diaz for second among AL catchers in home runs with 23, finishing with a line of .255/.292/.422. He is up against Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman, who led qualified catchers in wRC+ at 127 with a line of .277/.374/.435 with 20 home runs, and and Seattle’s Cal Raleigh, who led AL catchers with 30 home runs and a line of .232/.306/.456. Only eight catchers in MLB history have won more Silver Slugger Awards at the position.

The 2023 AL Silver Slugger finalists are here.



Winners will be revealed on @MLBNetwork at 6 pm ET on November 9! pic.twitter.com/cB0MrQyAGM — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2023

Check out the 2023 NL Silver Slugger finalists.



Winners will be revealed on @MLBNetwork at 6 pm ET on November 9! pic.twitter.com/m6bhuq1JPn — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2023

A Royals hitter has won the Silver Slugger just 16 times in club history.

1980: George Brett and Willie Wilson

1982: Hal McRae and Willie Wilson

1985: George Brett

1986: Frank White

1988: George Brett

1995: Gary Gaetti

1998: Dean Palmer

2012: Billy Butler

2015: Kendrys Morales

2016: Salvador Pérez

2017: Eric Hosmer

2018: Salvador Pérez

2020: Salvador Pérez

2021: Salvador Pérez