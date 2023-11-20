 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Reflecting on our 2023 season predictions

How prescient are we?

By Greg Walker
/ new
Zoltar fortune telling arcade machine on the Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas cruise ship Photo by: Ron Buskirk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The 2023 MLB season is in the books, with the Texas Rangers taking down the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games to win the World Series, marking the end of baseball season in the United States. This season was nothing short of a disaster for Kansas City as the Royals suffered one of the worst seasons in franchise history, finishing with a paltry 56 wins. The team has seen their winning percentage decline each year since 2020, with the ongoing rebuild struggling to bear fruit.

Way back in March, when the weather was slowly warming and optimism permeated the air, we at Royals Review joined the baseball media world in sharing our preseason predictions. Oftentimes, these predictions are made before the season and quickly lost to the sands of time, never to be revisited. But at Royals Review, we believe in accountability. Thus, let’s dive back in time to March 2023, when the writing staff as well as the readers shared their season predictions. To evaluate how well everybody did, I have developed an arbitrary scoring system that I will explain as we go. For the readers, I created a composite using the most popular responses. Feel free to score yourself in the comments if you remember your particular predictions. Let’s now find out who wins the 2023 title of Most Correctest, starting with...

Royals predictions

Royals Predictions

Predictor Position Player Pitcher Record
Predictor Position Player Pitcher Record
Alex Duvall Bobby Witt Jr. Brady Singer 77-85
Preston Farr Vinnie Pasquantino Daniel Lynch 78-84
Jeremy Greco Vinnie Pasquantino Kris Bubic 74-88
Brian Henry Bobby Witt Jr. Brady Singer 78-84
Cullen Jekel Bobby Witt Jr. Brady Singer 71-91
Josh Keiser Bobby Witt Jr. Brady Singer 79-83
Matthew LaMar Vinnie Pasquantino Brady Singer 75-87
Bradford Lee Bobby Witt Jr. Brady Singer 79-83
Jacob Milham Bobby Witt Jr. Zack Greinke 67-95
Shaun Newkirk Bobby Witt Jr. Brady Singer 72-90
Max Rieper Bobby Witt Jr. Brady Singer 72-90
Greg Walker Bobby Witt Jr. Brady Singer 70-92
Readers Bobby Witt Jr. Brady Singer 72-90
Actual Bobby Witt Jr. Cole Ragans 56-106

There were only two different answers for best Royals position player and most of us nailed it. Witt won this in a landslide, with nobody else on the roster even within shouting distance. Apologies to the Pasquantino-stans out there, who could have anticipated his injury? One point for those that predicted Witt.

It comes as no surprise that everybody whiffed on the best pitcher, given Ragans was not in the organization until July. Even only being with the team for less than half the season, Ragans still easily wins this one. The next best was either Greinke (if you like bWAR) or Singer (fWAR), so I will credit a half point to either of those.

We all whiffed spectacularly on the team’s record. Even the most pessimistic among us was still off by 11 wins. The most common reader answer was “70-74 wins”, so I split the difference and called it 72. I’ll award Jacob a point for being the closest, while giving myself a half point for second place. Next year I am predicting somewhere in the low 60s. Overall, Jacob earned the most points in the Royals predictions section with 2.5.

American League Postseason

AL Postseason Field

Predictor AL East AL Central AL West Wildcard Wildcard Wildcard
Predictor AL East AL Central AL West Wildcard Wildcard Wildcard
Alex Duvall Toronto Cleveland Houston New York Tampa Bay Los Angeles
Preston Farr New York Chicago Seattle Los Angeles Houston Toronto
Jeremy Greco New York Cleveland Houston Seattle Tampa Bay Minnesota
Brian Henry Toronto Cleveland Houston New York Seattle Baltimore
Cullen Jekel Toronto Minnesota Houston New York Los Angeles Seattle
Josh Keiser Toronto Cleveland Houston New York Seattle Texas
Matthew LaMar New York Minnesota Houston Tampa Bay Seattle Los Angeles
Bradford Lee New York Cleveland Houston Tampa Bay Minnesota Seattle
Jacob Milham Toronto Chicago Houston New York Los Angeles Seattle
Shaun Newkirk New York Minnesota Houston Tampa Bay Toronto Cleveland
Max Rieper Toronto Minnesota Houston New York Seattle Tampa Bay
Greg Walker Toronto Cleveland Houston Seattle New York Tampa Bay
Readers New York Cleveland Houston Seattle Tampa Bay Toronto
Actual Baltimore Minnesota Houston Tampa Bay Texas Toronto

Our postseason predictions were messy, to say the least. Only one of us had one of Baltimore and Texas in the postseason, while all of us whiffed on New York and Seattle. For this section, I’ll award a point for correctly prognosticating a team as a division winner or wild card, and a half point if the team made the postseason but in a different position than predicted. The order of wild cards is irrelevant in this case. Shaun is the big winner in this section, nailing two division winners and two wild cards.

National League Postseason

NL Postseason Field

Predictor NL East NL Central NL West Wildcard Wildcard Wildcard
Predictor NL East NL Central NL West Wildcard Wildcard Wildcard
Alex Duvall New York St. Louis San Diego Atlanta Philadelphia Los Angeles
Preston Farr New York St. Louis Los Angeles San Diego Atlanta New York
Jeremy Greco Atlanta St. Louis Los Angeles San Diego Chicago Philadelphia
Brian Henry Atlanta St. Louis San Diego Los Angeles New York Philadelphia
Cullen Jekel Atlanta St. Louis San Diego New York Philadelphia Los Angeles
Josh Keiser Philadelphia St. Louis San Diego Atlanta New York Los Angeles
Matthew LaMar New York Milwaukee Los Angeles Atlanta San Diego San Francisco
Bradford Lee Philadelphia St. Louis Los Angeles Atlanta San Diego San Francisco
Jacob Milham Atlanta St. Louis San Diego Los Angeles New York Chicago
Shaun Newkirk Atlanta St. Louis San Diego Milwaukee Los Angeles New York
Max Rieper Atlanta St. Louis San Diego Los Angeles New York Philadelphia
Greg Walker Atlanta Milwaukee San Diego New York St. Louis Los Angeles
Readers Atlanta St. Louis Los Angeles Philadelphia New York San Diego
Actual Atlanta Milwaukee Los Angeles Philadelphia Miami Arizona

Our National League predictions were even more disastrous, largely thanks to San Diego, St. Louis, and New York all producing disappointing seasons. On the flip side, none of us had Miami or Arizona in the postseason at all. Jeremy set the high score in this round with two division winners and a wild card correct.

World Series

World Series

Predictor AL Pennant NL Pennant WS Champ
Predictor AL Pennant NL Pennant WS Champ
Alex Duvall Toronto Philadelphia Philadelphia
Preston Farr Toronto St. Louis St. Louis
Jeremy Greco New York San Diego San Diego
Brian Henry Toronto Atlanta Atlanta
Cullen Jekel Toronto St. Louis St. Louis
Josh Keiser New York San Diego San Diego
Matthew LaMar New York New York Yankees
Bradford Lee Houston Philadelphia Houston
Jacob Milham New York Atlanta Atlanta
Shaun Newkirk New York San Diego San Diego
Max Rieper Toronto St. Louis St. Louis
Greg Walker Seattle San Diego San Diego
Readers Houston San Diego San Diego
Actual Texas Arizona Texas

Most of our World Series picks tanked before the postseason even started. The last hopes for anybody were Philadelphia and Houston, who were both one game away from a pennant but faltered in Game Sevens. These picks were a comprehensive disaster so I’ll just give half-points for those that have Houston and/or Philly playing in their league’s championship series.

American League Awards

AL Awards

Predictor AL MVP AL Cy Young AL ROY
Predictor AL MVP AL Cy Young AL ROY
Alex Duvall Shohei Ohtani Jacob deGrom Gunnar Henderson
Preston Farr Mike Trout Shane McClanahan Royce Lewis
Jeremy Greco Shohei Ohtani Alek Manoah Anthony Volpe
Brian Henry Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Gunnar Henderson
Cullen Jekel Shohei Ohtani Alek Manoah Masataka Yoshida
Josh Keiser Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Shane McClanahan Masataka Yoshida
Matthew LaMar Shohei Ohtani Dylan Cease Masataka Yoshida
Bradford Lee Shohei Ohtani Dylan Cease Gunnar Henderson
Jacob Milham Shohei Ohtani Alek Manoah Gunnar Henderson
Shaun Newkirk Aaron Judge Shane McClanahan Masataka Yoshida
Max Rieper Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Alek Manoah Oscar Colas
Greg Walker Shohei Ohtani Shane McClanahan Gunnar Henderson
Readers Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Gunnar Henderson
Actual Shohei Ohtani Gerrit Cole Gunnar Henderson

This is the section where the answers are the most varied. I will award one point for correctly picking the winner and a half point for a picking a top-3 finalist that did not win. Most of us correctly picked Ohtani as the AL MVP, not much of a surprise there. Our Cy Young picks, however, were remarkably poor. All of our picks either got hurt (deGrom, Ohtani), regressed (Cease, Manoah), or did a bit of both (McClanahan). Amazing that nobody picked Cole given his track record and the relative dearth of true aces in this league. As far as rookies, Henderson and Yoshida were the top picks. Yoshida had a disappointing campaign, while Henderson left the rest of the AL rookie class in the dust. The winners in this section are all of us that had the Shohei-Gunnar combo.

National League Awards

NL Awards

Predictor NL MVP NL Cy Young NL ROY
Predictor NL MVP NL Cy Young NL ROY
Alex Duvall Ronald Acuña Jr. Aaron Nola Corbin Carroll
Preston Farr Mookie Betts Corbin Burnes Corbin Carroll
Jeremy Greco Bryce Harper Justin Verlander Jordan Walker
Brian Henry Trea Turner Sandy Alcantara Kodai Senga
Cullen Jekel Austin Riley Corbin Burnes Jordan Walker
Josh Keiser Ronald Acuña Jr. Corbin Burnes Corbin Carroll
Matthew LaMar Trea Turner Corbin Burnes Kodai Senga
Bradford Lee Trea Turner Sandy Alcantara Corbin Carroll
Jacob Milham Mookie Betts Corbin Burnes Kodai Senga
Shaun Newkirk Juan Soto Corbin Burnes Corbin Carroll
Max Rieper Juan Soto Spencer Strider Jordan Walker
Greg Walker Ronald Acuña Jr. Corbin Burnes Kodai Senga
Readers Juan Soto/Trea Turner Max Scherzer Jordan Walker
Actual Ronald Acuña Jr. Blake Snell Corbin Carroll

Aside from Turner and Jeremy’s interesting Harper prediction, all of these MVP picks lived up to the billing. Acuña, Betts, Soto, and Riley all finished in the top 10 in the NL in fWAR and the top seven in voting. Acuña and Betts provided equally compelling cases, finishing neck and neck atop both the fWAR and bWAR leaderboards. Ultimately, the hardware went to Acuña. Our Cy Young picks didn’t go as well. Burnes had a solid season but was not Cy Young caliber. Nola and Alcantara were disappointing, while Verlander and Scherzer switched leagues midseason. At least Strider had a strong campaign, though not enough to finish top three in the voting. There were only three answers for rookies and the chalk pick, Carroll, ran away with it. Senga had a solid season in his own right and earned down-ballot Cy Young support for it, while Walker gave back most of the runs he produced offensively with his abysmal glovework in the outfield.

The Final Leaderboard

And the winner of Royals Review’s 2023 most correctest is.....

Final Score

Predictor Score
Predictor Score
Alex Duvall 10.5
Greg Walker 10.5
Readers 10
Brian Henry 8.5
Bradford Lee 8.5
Jacob Milham 8.5
Shaun Newkirk 8.5
Cullen Jekel 7.5
Josh Keiser 7.5
Matthew LaMar 7.5
Max Rieper 7.5
Jeremy Greco 6.5
Preston Farr 4.5

Congratulations to myself and Alex Duvall on a tie. I promise that I devised the scoring methodology well before all of the results were actually out, so I didn’t just make it up to benefit myself. There’s no tiebreaker procedure so we’ll have to settle for a draw. In third place is you, the (composite) reader. Well done reader! The maximum points possible here was 24, so this just illustrates how difficult it is to predict this sport. Did any of you manage to beat Alex and I’s 10.5 points? Sound off below!

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...