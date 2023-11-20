Royals Rumblings - News for November 20, 2023

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter reacts to the Royals trades that netted Kyle Wright.

The changeup and curve took some big strides backward last season. However, his sinker was still around average, and his four-seamer actually improved slightly. Thus, it isn’t surprising to see that Wright’s K rate still was 21.9% and his K/BB ratio was 2.00, which isn’t as bad as his inflated ERA indicates.... Thus, the Royals acquired an arm that could immediately be a no. 1 or 2 starter in 2025 and 2026, and he won’t break the bank as well as of now. I would also be curious to see if Picollo perhaps extends Wright proactively this offseason (maybe for an extra year in 2027) so they could get him at an even more cost-controlled rate long-term.

Rob Terranova at milb.com names his Royals organization all-stars.

OF: Javier Vaz (KC No. 13)A+/AA: .279/.373/.400, 119 G, 8 HR, 51 RBI, 66 R, 64 BB, 30 SB After displaying his defensive versatility at Vanderbilt, the 15th-round selection out of last year’s Draft continued to showcase his ability to play all over the field — lining up at four different positions during his first full season and working his way to Double-A. But it’s Vaz’s bat that probably has him on the fast track to The Show. The 23-year-old swung and missed at only 3.3 percent of his pitches seen — the third-lowest rate among 710 Minor League full-season qualifiers.

Jacob Milham at Kings of Kauffman reviews John McMillon’s season.

The Phillies re-sign Aaron Nola to a seven year, $172 million deal.

Philadelphia is still interested in Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The Dodgers are interested in trading for White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease.

The Braves are interested in Sonny Gray.

The Mariners are not expected to be a candidate for Shohei Ohtani.

The Blue Jays may be open to moving pitcher Alek Manoah.

Former big league pitcher Kyle Keller is drawing interest from teams after spending two years in Japan.

