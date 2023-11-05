The 2023 SB Nation off-season simulation official thread

It is time for our annual off-season simulation, where we take fans and make give them the keys to run a team as they see fit. They can work out trades and negotiate for free agents under real-world conditions. There are no budgets, but we have asked GMs to try to be realistic, and if they don’t, you should definitely mock them.

You can take a look at last year’s project here.

Here are the ground rules:

We rewind to the end of the regular season. The assumption is your GM has resigned and been replaced. The new GM is free to set their own organizational philosophy.

We’re not concerned with the 40-man roster.

Players with no-trade clauses cannot be traded (this includes players with 10-5 rights). Players with limited no-trade clauses can be traded.

Minor leaguers can be traded, but must be specified. No Players to be Named Later. Cash may be dealt, but the amount must be specified.

You are free to frontload or backload contracts, although player preferences are for contracts not to be backloaded. Anything ridiculous will not be accepted. You can offer player, club, mutual, and vesting options.

Top offer will typically be taken, although there may be exceptions if a player has a preference on where he wants to play (big market over small market; older vet may want to play for a “winner.”)

I am not going to negotiate long-term deals for players that are not free agents.

Here is the schedule:

Sunday noon ET - Simulation begins

Sunday 4 pm ET - Clubs, players must decide on contract options, opt-outs, Qualifying Offers must be made

Sunday 7 pm ET - Non-tenders must be made

Monday 9pm ET - Simulation ends

Each official transaction will be marked “OFFICIAL” in the header by me and will be listed here.

Good luck!