Royals Rumblings - News for November 6, 2023

Rylan Kaufman had a good week in the Arizona Fall League.

Royals: Rylan Kaufman, LHP (Unranked), Surprise Saguaros The southpaw pitched 2 1/3 perfect frames on Friday night, striking out two for his second consecutive scoreless appearance out of the Surprise bullpen. While he’s given up four runs in six outings so far this fall, three of those runs came in just one appearance. He’s posted zeros in four appearances.

Lucas Giolito had an eventful 2023 season, pitching for three different teams across 184.1 innings pitched. Still, he will enter just his age 29 season in 2024 and has pitched 170 or more innings in four seasons so far into his career. He’s a proven, mid-rotation starter who we hope will bounce back and help to lengthen the starting rotation. The market value for Giolito, according to Spotrac, is $11.8 million annually. To lock up Giolito over some contending clubs, the front office overshot that total slightly, ultimately signing him to a four-year, $50 million contract that will sign him through his age 32 season.

Former Royals pitcher Dick Drago died at the age of 78.

Roughly a league-average starter during his time with the Royals, Drago’s best season in Kansas City was in 1971 when he won 17 games with a 2.98 ERA with an 86 ERA-. That season, he finished tied for fifth in the AL Cy Young award voting as the Royals won 85 games. (Yes, he received just one third-place vote, but still! It’s on his Baseball-Reference page forever.) It took the Royals just three seasons to have their first winning record and Drago was a huge part of that.

Peyton Wilson was the lone Royals rep in the Arizona Fall Stars game.

The Tigers acquire outfielder Mark Canha from the Brewers.

The Reds declined the $20 million option on Joey Votto.

The White Sox decline a club option on Tim Anderson.

Marcus Stroman opts out of his deal with the Cubs.

Clayton Kershaw has shoulder surgery and is hopeful he can return next year.

Dusty Baker cites criticism from bloggers as a reason to retire.

Marlins are set to hire Rays general manager Peter Bendix to run their front office.

Where will Japanese free agent Yoshinobu Yamamoto sign?

Who will be the next team to win their first title?

The Hanshin Tigers end a 38-year drought to win the Japan Series.

A court ruling may mean the NCAA has to pay billions to former college athletes.

Ryan Blaney wins his first NASCAR cup championship.

Sam Bankman-Fried might not be the last crypto criminal.

The science behind our circadian rhythms, and why time changes mess them up.

How producers used AI to finish The Beatles’ ‘last’ song, Now And Then.

Your song of the day is Dan Hartman with I Can Dream About You.