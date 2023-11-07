Royals Rumblings - News for November 7, 2023

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter lists pitchers the Royals should pursue.

Wacha may be the toughest target for the Royals this offseason, as Spotrac is projecting his market value to be over $18 million per year. That said, I think Wacha could be a target for the Royals, especially if the market plays like it did for him last year. Wacha had a solid season in San Diego a season ago as he posted a 3.22 ERA in 24 starts and 134.1 IP. In addition to posting a 22.4% K rate a season ago, he also sported a solid pitch mix based on PLV as well, highlighted by a 5.13 overall PLV which was well above the league average.

MLB.com provides updates on how everyone fared in the Arizona Fall Stars game.

Royals Peyton Wilson (KC No. 26) came in as a defensive replacement in the sixth inning and did not reach base in his two at-bats.

MLB Trade Rumors ranks the top 50 free agents with suggestions on where they could land.

22. Jack Flaherty. Three years, $40MM

Tim: Royals / Anthony: Tigers / Darragh: Pirates Flaherty was drafted 34th overall by the Cardinals out of Harvard-Westlake High School in 2014. Heading into the 2018 season, with a brief MLB debut under his belt, Flaherty was ranked as the #53 prospect in the game by Baseball America. He put up a 3.34 ERA and 29.6 K% in 2018, finishing fifth in the NL Rookie of the Year voting.

Patrick Glancy at Kings of Kauffman writes that Carlos Hernández remains an enigma.

Advocates are pushing for fair wages and housing in a community benefits agreement with the Royals for the new stadium.

Cleveland designates former Royals catcher Cam Gallagher for assignment.

The Guardians hire Stephen Vogt to be their manager.

The Cubs replace David Ross with Craig Counsell in their dugout.

Yankees coach Carlos Mendoza will reportedly be named the Mets manager.

The Padres are down to three finalists for their managerial opening.

Arizona extends manager Torey Lovullo through 2026.

2023 Gold Glove winners are announced.

Seven players received a Qualifying Offer.

Japanese star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto officially becomes a free agent.

The White Sox will listen to calls on Dylan Cease.

The Twins will trade position players for pitching.

