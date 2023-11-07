 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A summary of the 2023 SB Nation off-season simulation

Pencils up!

By Max Rieper
Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Three Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

We have concluded our annual off-season simulation, where we take 30 fans and let them run MLB teams under real-world conditions, free to make trades and negotiate free agent contracts. You can read the ground rules here.

I kept track of all the free agent signings, options decisions, and updated team-by-team payrolls in a master sheet you can see here. Here were the 25 largest free agent contracts. Players in bold rejected a Qualifying Offer.

Top 25 free agent contracts

Player Team Deal
Shohei Ohtani Mets 15 years, $845M
Yoshinobu Yamamoto Giants 13 years, $480M
Jung-Ho Lee Padres 10 years, $260M
Aaron Nola Red Sox 7 years, $210M
Jordan Montgomery White Sox 7 years, $196M
Shōta Imanaga Padres 7 years, $160M
Sonny Gray Reds 6 years, $145M
Cody Bellinger Blue Jays 6 years, $120M
Lucas Giolito Cubs 5 years, $105M
Blake Snell Tigers 5 years, $105M
Eduardo Rodriguez Cardinals 5 years, $95M
Mitch Garver Marlins 5 years, $80M
Harrison Bader Tigers 4 years, $80M
Marcus Stroman White Sox 4 years, $80M
Sean Manaea Red Sox 4 years, $75M
Matt Chapman Blue Jays 4 years, $70M
Josh Hader Cubs 4 years, $70M
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Diamondbacks 4 years, $64M
Teoscar Hernandez Guardians 3 years, $50M
Michael Wacha Royals 3 years, $45M
Naoyuki Uwasawa Royals 4 years, $44M
Brandon Woodruff Pirates 3 years, $40M
Joe Jimenez Angels 3 years, $36M
Jorge Soler Braves 2 years, $36M

Here are what each team’s payroll looks like:

2023 Simulation payrolls

Team Payroll
Mets $325,616,667
Yankees $277,840,000
Red Sox $235,990,389
Rangers $228,530,000
Astros $227,693,333
Cubs $227,688,333
Blue Jays $226,905,000
Phillies $224,437,727
Padres $220,357,142
Braves $220,110,000
Dodgers $205,003,333
White Sox $193,130,000
Giants $188,543,077
Cardinals $179,400,000
Angels $170,683,333
Tigers $150,720,000
Mariners $143,635,000
Twins $141,785,000
Rockies $131,900,000
Diamondbacks $129,740,000
Marlins $124,630,000
Brewers $118,880,727
Nationals $109,921,429
Guardians $108,566,666
Royals $97,210,000
Pirates $95,953,333
Reds $88,490,417
Rays $87,196,667
Orioles $78,236,667
Athletics $60,553,333
Average $167,311,586

Here I have team-by-team transactions as well as what their rosters may look like now. Who did the best? What team looks poised for a championship?

