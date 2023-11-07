A summary of the 2023 SB Nation off-season simulation

We have concluded our annual off-season simulation, where we take 30 fans and let them run MLB teams under real-world conditions, free to make trades and negotiate free agent contracts. You can read the ground rules here.
I kept track of all the free agent signings, options decisions, and updated team-by-team payrolls in a master sheet you can see here. Here were the 25 largest free agent contracts. Players in bold rejected a Qualifying Offer.
Top 25 free agent contracts
|Player
|Team
|Deal
|Player
|Team
|Deal
|Player
|Team
|Contract
|Shohei Ohtani
|Mets
|15 years, $845M
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|Giants
|13 years, $480M
|Jung-Ho Lee
|Padres
|10 years, $260M
|Aaron Nola
|Red Sox
|7 years, $210M
|Jordan Montgomery
|White Sox
|7 years, $196M
|Shōta Imanaga
|Padres
|7 years, $160M
|Sonny Gray
|Reds
|6 years, $145M
|Cody Bellinger
|Blue Jays
|6 years, $120M
|Lucas Giolito
|Cubs
|5 years, $105M
|Blake Snell
|Tigers
|5 years, $105M
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|Cardinals
|5 years, $95M
|Mitch Garver
|Marlins
|5 years, $80M
|Harrison Bader
|Tigers
|4 years, $80M
|Marcus Stroman
|White Sox
|4 years, $80M
|Sean Manaea
|Red Sox
|4 years, $75M
|Matt Chapman
|Blue Jays
|4 years, $70M
|Josh Hader
|Cubs
|4 years, $70M
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|Diamondbacks
|4 years, $64M
|Teoscar Hernandez
|Guardians
|3 years, $50M
|Michael Wacha
|Royals
|3 years, $45M
|Naoyuki Uwasawa
|Royals
|4 years, $44M
|Brandon Woodruff
|Pirates
|3 years, $40M
|Joe Jimenez
|Angels
|3 years, $36M
|Jorge Soler
|Braves
|2 years, $36M
Here are what each team’s payroll looks like:
2023 Simulation payrolls
|Team
|Payroll
|Team
|Payroll
|Mets
|$325,616,667
|Yankees
|$277,840,000
|Red Sox
|$235,990,389
|Rangers
|$228,530,000
|Astros
|$227,693,333
|Cubs
|$227,688,333
|Blue Jays
|$226,905,000
|Phillies
|$224,437,727
|Padres
|$220,357,142
|Braves
|$220,110,000
|Dodgers
|$205,003,333
|White Sox
|$193,130,000
|Giants
|$188,543,077
|Cardinals
|$179,400,000
|Angels
|$170,683,333
|Tigers
|$150,720,000
|Mariners
|$143,635,000
|Twins
|$141,785,000
|Rockies
|$131,900,000
|Diamondbacks
|$129,740,000
|Marlins
|$124,630,000
|Brewers
|$118,880,727
|Nationals
|$109,921,429
|Guardians
|$108,566,666
|Royals
|$97,210,000
|Pirates
|$95,953,333
|Reds
|$88,490,417
|Rays
|$87,196,667
|Orioles
|$78,236,667
|Athletics
|$60,553,333
|Average
|$167,311,586
Here I have team-by-team transactions as well as what their rosters may look like now. Who did the best? What team looks poised for a championship?
