A summary of the 2023 SB Nation off-season simulation

We have concluded our annual off-season simulation, where we take 30 fans and let them run MLB teams under real-world conditions, free to make trades and negotiate free agent contracts. You can read the ground rules here.

I kept track of all the free agent signings, options decisions, and updated team-by-team payrolls in a master sheet you can see here. Here were the 25 largest free agent contracts. Players in bold rejected a Qualifying Offer.

Top 25 free agent contracts Player Team Deal Player Team Deal Player Team Contract Shohei Ohtani Mets 15 years, $845M Yoshinobu Yamamoto Giants 13 years, $480M Jung-Ho Lee Padres 10 years, $260M Aaron Nola Red Sox 7 years, $210M Jordan Montgomery White Sox 7 years, $196M Shōta Imanaga Padres 7 years, $160M Sonny Gray Reds 6 years, $145M Cody Bellinger Blue Jays 6 years, $120M Lucas Giolito Cubs 5 years, $105M Blake Snell Tigers 5 years, $105M Eduardo Rodriguez Cardinals 5 years, $95M Mitch Garver Marlins 5 years, $80M Harrison Bader Tigers 4 years, $80M Marcus Stroman White Sox 4 years, $80M Sean Manaea Red Sox 4 years, $75M Matt Chapman Blue Jays 4 years, $70M Josh Hader Cubs 4 years, $70M Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Diamondbacks 4 years, $64M Teoscar Hernandez Guardians 3 years, $50M Michael Wacha Royals 3 years, $45M Naoyuki Uwasawa Royals 4 years, $44M Brandon Woodruff Pirates 3 years, $40M Joe Jimenez Angels 3 years, $36M Jorge Soler Braves 2 years, $36M

Here are what each team’s payroll looks like:

2023 Simulation payrolls Team Payroll Team Payroll Mets $325,616,667 Yankees $277,840,000 Red Sox $235,990,389 Rangers $228,530,000 Astros $227,693,333 Cubs $227,688,333 Blue Jays $226,905,000 Phillies $224,437,727 Padres $220,357,142 Braves $220,110,000 Dodgers $205,003,333 White Sox $193,130,000 Giants $188,543,077 Cardinals $179,400,000 Angels $170,683,333 Tigers $150,720,000 Mariners $143,635,000 Twins $141,785,000 Rockies $131,900,000 Diamondbacks $129,740,000 Marlins $124,630,000 Brewers $118,880,727 Nationals $109,921,429 Guardians $108,566,666 Royals $97,210,000 Pirates $95,953,333 Reds $88,490,417 Rays $87,196,667 Orioles $78,236,667 Athletics $60,553,333 Average $167,311,586

Here I have team-by-team transactions as well as what their rosters may look like now. Who did the best? What team looks poised for a championship?