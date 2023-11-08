Royals Rumblings - News for November 8, 2023

Anne Rogers of MLB.com covers how the Royals' prospects performed in the Arizona Fall League.

Cross had played in only six Fall League games — going 5-for-22 with five stolen bases — because of some hamstring tenderness, but he recently returned to action. The Royals’ No. 6 prospect had a tough first full professional season; he hit .206 with 12 homers at High-A Quad Cities, but upon a promotion to Double-A in August, he fell ill with a sickness that ended his season and has had lingering effects. “He’s continued to get work in, but we took a conservative approach,” Maier said. “But also not just shutting down his season knowing that he lost some time this season. We need to make sure we’re going about it the right way. Get him the reps, but also making sure at the end of the week here, we’re sending him home healthy.”

She also mentions the Front Office hopes to add a third hitting coach this offseason.

One item on the to-do list: The Royals are searching for a third hitting coach to join hitting coach Alec Zumwalt and assistant hitting coach Keoni DeRenne on manager Matt Quatraro’s coaching staff. General manager J.J. Picollo has said that everyone in the dugout will return in 2024, but most of the Royals’ coaches were fairly inexperienced in their role this past season. At the end of the season, Quatraro said he would take inventory of each department and see if there’s benefit to adding another person.

Jacob Milham considers a Tyler Glasnow trade over at Kings of Kauffman.

Kansas City desperately needs a good starting pitcher. Glasnow offers them a great one. A similar trade between the Rays and Royals more than ten years ago sparked better days for the Royals franchise. Kansas City sent a hefty prospect package to Tampa Bay for then-30-year-old James Shields. While Shileds only pitched two seasons in Kansa City, that trade was the turning point for Kansa City to win the World Series three seasons after that trade.

The Royals announced their 2024 Spring Training schedule.

Dave Holtzman announced he will be the Royals Baseball Information and Communication Strategist.

CJ Alexander hit a 454-foot home run in the Arizona Fall League.

Jonathan Heasley is the latest Royals pitcher working with Tread Athletics.

Former Royals outfielder, Michael A. Taylor is drawing interest from the Blue Jays.

Buster Olney views the Yankees as the leading contender for Japanese ace, Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com covers how all 2024 options played out.

Ichiro Suzuki is 50 years old and can still hit a baseball better than most.

Major League Baseball continues its quest to give credit to the Negro Leagues.

The Yankees want to acquire two outfielders this offseason.

A former first-round pick is drawing interest from MLB teams after a strong season in Korea.

Updated College Football Playoff rankings have Mizzou ranked 14, Kansas 16, and Kansas State 25.

Michigan sent documents to the Big Ten claiming teams shared their signs.

Aaron Rodgers uses the word “fortnight” when discussing his return to the field.

Bill Self is now the highest-paid coach in college basketball.

Yesterday was Election Day.

A pod of orca whales sunk a yacht in the Straight of Gibraltar.

Nintendo and Sony are working on a live-action Zelda movie.

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift are enjoying life.

Visit a Baskin Robbins this Thanksgiving season for turkey dinner flavored ice cream.

Your song of the day is The Beatles with Now and Then.