Super Bowl LVII open thread

Football is the day job for Royals part-owner Patrick Mahomes, and he is once again at the pinnacle of his industry with his third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons. This evening his Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in what seems like one of the most evenly-matched Super Bowls in history.

Give us your Super Bowl predictions! Who wins the game? Who wins MVP? How does it go down? Will a Chinese spy balloon crash the game at halftime? Do you have a go-to Super Bowl snack? Any Super Bowl commercials you’re looking forward to?