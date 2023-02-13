Royals Rumblings - News for February 13, 2023

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter writes about positional battles to watch for with the Royals, like the second base battle between Nicky Lopez and Michael Massey.

Massey probably has the slight lead going into camp, and it makes sense considering Massey has a lot more of a power upside than the more defensively-minded Lopez. While Massey only posted a 93 wRC+ in 52 games and 194 plate appearances, that still was much better than Lopez’s 57 wRC+ in 124 games and 480 plate appearances.... While Nicky lacks in the power department, he still makes a lot more contact than Massey (85.4 percent career contact rate to Massey’s 73.2 percent mark), strikes out less (13.1 percent to Massey’s 23.7 percent in 2022), and was more efficient defensively in the field as well.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman wonders if Daniel Lynch will improve.

The Dodgers sign reliever Alex Reyes to a one-year deal.

Arizona signs reliever Andrew Chafin to a one-year deal.

The A’s trade pitcher A.J. Puk to the Marlins for outfielder J.J. Bleday.

The Astros sign Cristian Javier to a five-year, $64 million extension.

Which teams upgraded their defense the most?

In the 2018 World Series, the Red Sox thought the Dodgers were stealing signs.

The reputation of some defenders does not match dWAR.

ZIPS projects the National League standings.

Derek Jeter will be an analyst for FOX.

Scott Rolen gives the Cardinals a Hall of Famer at every position on the diamond.

Why the Rays decided to have some more stability with their roster.

Eagles defensive back James Bradberry admits he held on a critical play at the end of the Super Bowl.

New Mexico State cancels the remainder of their basketball season over hazing allegations.

The downing of an unidentified flying object in Canada leaves more questions than answers.

Why aren’t there vaccines for fungal infections?

Yep, Rihanna is pregnant again.

Your song of the day is Queen with We Are the Champions.