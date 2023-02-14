Royals Rumblings - News for February 14, 2023

Anne Rogers looks at the storylines for the Royals heading into camp, such as who will win the centerfield job.

Isbel, who will be 26 in March, made his debut in 2021, but he has received just 361 plate appearances over the past two seasons. In that span, he has been a below-average hitter, slashing .226/.281/.361 with a 76 wRC+. The Royals want to find out how those numbers can improve with everyday playing time. They also want to see how he holds up playing center field; metrics like outfielder jump and arm strength, coupled with his speed, tell Kansas City he’s an elite outfielder. The same goes for Waters, who made his debut last season and impressed in a small sample size. In 109 plate appearances, Waters posted an .803 OPS with five homers and a 125 wRC+. A switch-hitter, Waters might have more of an offensive ceiling than Isbel, and Kansas City wants to see how Waters holds up in center field, too. One important note: The Royals don’t want to sacrifice tons of offensive production with their center fielder. They’re looking for a center fielder who can not only be an elite defender but also perform with the bat when needed.

J.J. Picollo talks about the 2023 roster on MLB Network.

Darin Watson at UL’s Toothpick writes about the ending to the 1977 season.

Of all the playoff disappointments the Royals suffered in their history, this is probably the most crushing. Losing in the 1976 ALCS was bad, but at least the franchise had finally made the postseason, and hey, they lost the decisive Game Five on the road. Likewise, the 1980 and 2014 World Series losses were tempered by the fact the Royals had finally vanquished the Yankees in the former and ended a three-decade long postseason drought with the latter. But this game…yikes.

