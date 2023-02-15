 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals win arbitration hearing against Brady Singer

Singer will earn $2.95 million next season

By Max Rieper
/ new
MLB: SEP 01 Indians at Royals

The Royals have won their arbitration case against Brady Singer, according to MLB.com reporter Mark Feinsand. Singer will earn $2.95 million next year, less than the $3.325 million he was seeking. MLB Trade Rumors had projected his salary at $2.9 million.

The 26-year-old right-hander was in his first year of arbitration and coming off a breakout season. After not making the team out of spring training, he went on to lead the team in fWAR with a 3.23 ERA and 3.58 FIP with 150 strikeouts in 153 13 innings. The Royals are reported to be interested in signing many of their young players to long-term deals, including Singer.

The Royals settled with eight arbitration-eligible players this off-season, leaving Singer as the only case to go to a hearing. With Singer’s salary resolved, the Royals are projected to have a payroll of just over $86 million. According to Cot’s Contracts, that is an 8.5 percent decrease from last year’s $94 million payroll.

Royals 2023 projected payroll

Player Salary
Player Salary
Salvador Perez $20,000,000
Zack Greinke $8,500,000
Jordan Lyles $8,500,000
Hunter Dozier $7,500,000
Brad Keller $5,775,000
Scott Barlow $5,300,000
Aroldis Chapman $3,750,000
Nicky Lopez $3,700,000
Ryan Yarbrough $3,000,000
Brady Singer $2,950,000
Amir Garrett $2,650,000
Kris Bubic $2,200,000
Taylor Clarke $1,150,000
Josh Staumont $1,025,000
Josh Taylor $1,025,000
11 pre-arb players $9,350,000
Total $86,375,000

