Royals win arbitration hearing against Brady Singer

The Royals have won their arbitration case against Brady Singer, according to MLB.com reporter Mark Feinsand. Singer will earn $2.95 million next year, less than the $3.325 million he was seeking. MLB Trade Rumors had projected his salary at $2.9 million.

The 26-year-old right-hander was in his first year of arbitration and coming off a breakout season. After not making the team out of spring training, he went on to lead the team in fWAR with a 3.23 ERA and 3.58 FIP with 150 strikeouts in 153 1⁄ 3 innings. The Royals are reported to be interested in signing many of their young players to long-term deals, including Singer.

The Royals settled with eight arbitration-eligible players this off-season, leaving Singer as the only case to go to a hearing. With Singer’s salary resolved, the Royals are projected to have a payroll of just over $86 million. According to Cot’s Contracts, that is an 8.5 percent decrease from last year’s $94 million payroll.