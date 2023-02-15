Royals win arbitration hearing against Brady Singer

The Royals have won their arbitration case against Brady Singer, according to MLB.com reporter Mark Feinsand. Singer will earn $2.95 million next year, less than the $3.325 million he was seeking. MLB Trade Rumors had projected his salary at $2.9 million.
The 26-year-old right-hander was in his first year of arbitration and coming off a breakout season. After not making the team out of spring training, he went on to lead the team in fWAR with a 3.23 ERA and 3.58 FIP with 150 strikeouts in 153 1⁄3 innings. The Royals are reported to be interested in signing many of their young players to long-term deals, including Singer.
The Royals settled with eight arbitration-eligible players this off-season, leaving Singer as the only case to go to a hearing. With Singer’s salary resolved, the Royals are projected to have a payroll of just over $86 million. According to Cot’s Contracts, that is an 8.5 percent decrease from last year’s $94 million payroll.
Royals 2023 projected payroll
|Player
|Salary
|Player
|Salary
|Salvador Perez
|$20,000,000
|Zack Greinke
|$8,500,000
|Jordan Lyles
|$8,500,000
|Hunter Dozier
|$7,500,000
|Brad Keller
|$5,775,000
|Scott Barlow
|$5,300,000
|Aroldis Chapman
|$3,750,000
|Nicky Lopez
|$3,700,000
|Ryan Yarbrough
|$3,000,000
|Brady Singer
|$2,950,000
|Amir Garrett
|$2,650,000
|Kris Bubic
|$2,200,000
|Taylor Clarke
|$1,150,000
|Josh Staumont
|$1,025,000
|Josh Taylor
|$1,025,000
|11 pre-arb players
|$9,350,000
|Total
|$86,375,000
