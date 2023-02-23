Royals Review Radio: The Winter is Nearly Over!

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco prepare you for the start of spring training games and the impending start of the 2023 MLB season! Plus, what does Jeremy think about the new pitching coaches and why should fans be excited? Also, what is the update on the Bally Sports saga? Tune in for that and much more!

