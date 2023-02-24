Royals vs. Rangers spring training game thread

Baseball is back!

The Royals and Rangers will match up today in the Cactus League opener. Kansas City has traditionally played well in Arizona, posting winning records in the Cactus League in four of the last six seasons including the best record in 2021. They’re great when it matters the least!

There are some regulars in the starting lineup with Salvy, Vinnie, and Bobby. Should we read anything in Johan Camargo getting the start at third over Hunter Dozier?

Oh baby, here we go.#Royals lineup:



Witt Jr. SS

Massey 2B

Perez C

Pasquantino 1B

Reyes DH

Camargo 3B

Isbel CF

Eaton RF

Rave LF

Lynch P — David Lesky (@DBLesky) February 24, 2023

Daniel Lynch will get the start today with Jose Cuas and Josh Staumont expected to get some action.

Available #Royals pitchers today:



Josh Staumont

Jose Cuas

Richard Lovelady

Nick Wittgren

Brooks Kriske

Evan Sisk

Ryan Weiss

TJ Sikkema

Jonah Dipoto — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) February 24, 2023

No TV today, but you can listen to the game on the Royals Radio Network, including on 610 Sports in Kansas City.