Royals vs. Rangers spring training game thread

Baseball is back!
The Royals and Rangers will match up today in the Cactus League opener. Kansas City has traditionally played well in Arizona, posting winning records in the Cactus League in four of the last six seasons including the best record in 2021. They’re great when it matters the least!
There are some regulars in the starting lineup with Salvy, Vinnie, and Bobby. Should we read anything in Johan Camargo getting the start at third over Hunter Dozier?
Oh baby, here we go.#Royals lineup:— David Lesky (@DBLesky) February 24, 2023
Witt Jr. SS
Massey 2B
Perez C
Pasquantino 1B
Reyes DH
Camargo 3B
Isbel CF
Eaton RF
Rave LF
Lynch P
Daniel Lynch will get the start today with Jose Cuas and Josh Staumont expected to get some action.
Available #Royals pitchers today:— Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) February 24, 2023
Josh Staumont
Jose Cuas
Richard Lovelady
Nick Wittgren
Brooks Kriske
Evan Sisk
Ryan Weiss
TJ Sikkema
Jonah Dipoto
No TV today, but you can listen to the game on the Royals Radio Network, including on 610 Sports in Kansas City.
