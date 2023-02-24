 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Royals vs. Rangers spring training game thread

The Cactus League title run begins today!

By Max Rieper
/ new
MLB Considers Arizona Minor League Stadiums For Possible 2020 Season Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Baseball is back!

The Royals and Rangers will match up today in the Cactus League opener. Kansas City has traditionally played well in Arizona, posting winning records in the Cactus League in four of the last six seasons including the best record in 2021. They’re great when it matters the least!

There are some regulars in the starting lineup with Salvy, Vinnie, and Bobby. Should we read anything in Johan Camargo getting the start at third over Hunter Dozier?

Daniel Lynch will get the start today with Jose Cuas and Josh Staumont expected to get some action.

No TV today, but you can listen to the game on the Royals Radio Network, including on 610 Sports in Kansas City.

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...