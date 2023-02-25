Spring Training Gamethread II - Royals at Rangers

Spring Training baseball continues today as the Royals and Rangers match up for the second day in a row. While yesterday’s game featured a lot of likely big league candidates, today’s matchup features quite a few guys who may not even be in Omaha when the season begins.

Mike Mayers will get the start today, for Kansas City. No, not Mike Meyers. No onions or need to behave, here. the 31-year-old has pitched primarily as a reliever for the Angels and Cardinals in his career. Last season saw him collect a 5.64 ERA in 24 games, including three starts. He is a long shot to make the roster.

Interestingly there seems to have been some confusion about whether Matt Duffy or Tucker Bradley were starting today because they both are wearing the number 15. However, per the Royals it’s going to be Duffy. Speaking of Duffy, did you realize that when he made the diving stop that ended the Royals’ only true threat against Madison Bumgarner in Game seven of the 2014 World Series he hadn’t even lost his rookie eligibility? I assumed he had been a veteran utility infielder for a while. (He finished second in the NL RoY voting behind Kris Bryant in 2015.)

You’ll note in the image below that Hunter Dozier is the highlighted player for the image. This is because he is one of only two projected starters in today’s lineup. A lineup which also features noted light-hitter Nicky Lopez batting fifth behind the not-much-more-powerful Duffy.

Finally, one more thing that is true today but may not be true during the regular season is that you can watch today’s matchup on Bally Sports KC if you’re so inclined. Enjoy your first (and maybe last?) look at Matt Beaty!

Lineup and available pitchers

Mike Mayers heads to the mound this afternoon in Surprise to take on the Rangers.#RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/mSZsaGRLTr — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 25, 2023

Available #Royals pitchers today following Mike Mayers:



Scott Barlow

Carlos Hernandez

Dylan Coleman

Josh Taylor

Richard Lovelady

Yefri Del Rosario

Jonathan Bowlan

TJ Sikkema

Jonah Dipoto — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) February 25, 2023

If the Royals lose today, and odds seem good, don’t take it too much to heart. These aren’t the guys who will take the field come Opening Day.