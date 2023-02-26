Royals vs. Mariners Sunday spring training game thread

The Royals take on a non-Rangers team for the first time today, hosting the Mariners in Surprise. Outfielders on the team are dropping like flies with Drew Waters and Brewer Hicklen already out several weeks with injuries, and yesterday Diego Hernandez injured himself diving awkwardly for a ball, leaving him with a shoulder injury that will keep him out four months, according to MLB.com reporter Anne Rogers.

Brad Keller will face the Mariners, an improved squad with superstar outfielder Julio Rodriguez.

Available #Royals pitchers today vs. the Mariners following starter Brad Keller:



Jonathan Heasley

Alec Marsh

Aroldis Chapman

Jonathan Bowlan

Austin Cox — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) February 26, 2023

Here’s the posted lineup, but outfielder Edward Olivares was a late scratch with a stomach bug and will be replaced by Dairon Blanco. Maikel Garcia gets a start at third - the Royals say they want to see him get some time there with Bobby Witt Jr. at shortstop.

Here's how we're taking the field behind Brad Keller this afternoon in Surprise as we take on the Mariners.#RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/HDI3o9xDoY — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 26, 2023

Game time is at 2:05 CT and you can listen to the game on the Royals Radio network and on 610 Sports in Kansas City.