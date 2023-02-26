 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals vs. Mariners Sunday spring training game thread

A tune up for the Battle of Grass Creek.

By Max Rieper
Texas Rangers v Kansas City Royals Photo by David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Royals take on a non-Rangers team for the first time today, hosting the Mariners in Surprise. Outfielders on the team are dropping like flies with Drew Waters and Brewer Hicklen already out several weeks with injuries, and yesterday Diego Hernandez injured himself diving awkwardly for a ball, leaving him with a shoulder injury that will keep him out four months, according to MLB.com reporter Anne Rogers.

Brad Keller will face the Mariners, an improved squad with superstar outfielder Julio Rodriguez.

Here’s the posted lineup, but outfielder Edward Olivares was a late scratch with a stomach bug and will be replaced by Dairon Blanco. Maikel Garcia gets a start at third - the Royals say they want to see him get some time there with Bobby Witt Jr. at shortstop.

Game time is at 2:05 CT and you can listen to the game on the Royals Radio network and on 610 Sports in Kansas City.

